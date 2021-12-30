Dolphins path to the playoffs with wins, and loss

Note: I am covering the Patriots scenario since I am expecting us to beat the Titans.



Ideal Scenario if we lose to the Patriots next week:



week 17: Broncos losing to Chargers

week 18: Raiders beating the Chargers



Additional Information: Whether the Bills win every game or lose every game, they are irrelevant to our chances of making the playoffs unless they get beat by falcons, and jets.

If the scenario above plays out and the Bills win the division, guess who we are facing? The Bills in the playoffs!



Further information: If New England wins the division, and the bills lose one game then we face New England in the playoffs.





Games to look out for: Brows and Bengals last game of the season decide who goes out in their division, or who goes to the playoffs.





Chances of Dolphins making the playoffs this season are 69%