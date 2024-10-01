Dolphins Perfect Record...Week 4

Charlie Rivers
The Minnesota Vikings improve to 4-0 to start the season after a victory over the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City Chiefs also remain undefeated with a 4-0 record after a 17-10 AFC West victory over Los Angeles Chargers.
Could the Jets beat the Vikings and the Saints the Chiefs next week? I doubt it.
