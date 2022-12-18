Dolphins PFF.com post Bills game rankings

Rankings will change a little after today's games, but there they are entering today through Saturday's games.



Tua, QB 83.8 (7th of 37)



Hill, WR 92.4 (1st of 117)

Waddle, WR 82.6 (11th of 117)

Cracraft, WR 79.5

Wilson, WR 64.1

Sherfield, WR 63.3 (82nd of 117)



Ahmed, HB 78.5

Mostert, HB 72.7 (27th of 62)

Wilson, HB 67.1 (40th of 62)

Gaskin, HB 65.0



Ingold, FB 59.2 (3rd of 6)



Gesicki, TE 58.9 (38th of 69)

Smythe, TE 54.2 (56th of 69)

Conner, TE 30.9



Williams, C 79.1 (5th of 39)



Hunt, G 72.8 (11th of 84)

Jones, G 60.9 (44th of 84)

Eichenberg, G 44.8 (75th of 84)



Armstead, T 78.8 (12th of 77)

Shell, T 61.5 (58th of 77)

Jackson, T 58.0

Little, T 32.4 (77th of 77)



Kohou, CB 69,7 (31st of 116)

Needham, CB 63.7 (55th of 116)

Howard, CB 56.5 (79th of 116)

Crossen, CB 50.0 (1o2nd of 116)

Iggy, CB 48.5



McKinley, S 69.1

Holland, S 68.0 (37th of 88)

Campbell, S 68.0

Br. Jones, S 61.1 (60th of 88)

Rowe, S 54.4 (76th of 88)



Baker, LB 75.2 (15th of 81)

Riley, LB 55.8 (59th of 81)

Roberts, LB 52.4 (68th of 81)

Tindall, LB 43.0



Wilkins, DI 83.4 (9th of 124)

Sieler, DI 75.5 (16th of 124)

Jenkins, DI 58.0 (64th of 124)

Davis, DI 44.2 (108th of 124)



Phillips, Edge 88.3 (6th of 122)

Van Ginkel, Edge 76.5 (26th of 122)

Ingram, Edge 70.3 (41st of 122)

Chubb, Edge 68.6 (43rd of 122)

Ogbah, Edge 52.1 (102nd of 122)