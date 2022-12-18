 Dolphins PFF.com post Bills game rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Dolphins PFF.com post Bills game rankings

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,859
Reaction score
9,730
Rankings will change a little after today's games, but there they are entering today through Saturday's games.

Tua, QB 83.8 (7th of 37)

Hill, WR 92.4 (1st of 117)
Waddle, WR 82.6 (11th of 117)
Cracraft, WR 79.5
Wilson, WR 64.1
Sherfield, WR 63.3 (82nd of 117)

Ahmed, HB 78.5
Mostert, HB 72.7 (27th of 62)
Wilson, HB 67.1 (40th of 62)
Gaskin, HB 65.0

Ingold, FB 59.2 (3rd of 6)

Gesicki, TE 58.9 (38th of 69)
Smythe, TE 54.2 (56th of 69)
Conner, TE 30.9

Williams, C 79.1 (5th of 39)

Hunt, G 72.8 (11th of 84)
Jones, G 60.9 (44th of 84)
Eichenberg, G 44.8 (75th of 84)

Armstead, T 78.8 (12th of 77)
Shell, T 61.5 (58th of 77)
Jackson, T 58.0
Little, T 32.4 (77th of 77)

Kohou, CB 69,7 (31st of 116)
Needham, CB 63.7 (55th of 116)
Howard, CB 56.5 (79th of 116)
Crossen, CB 50.0 (1o2nd of 116)
Iggy, CB 48.5

McKinley, S 69.1
Holland, S 68.0 (37th of 88)
Campbell, S 68.0
Br. Jones, S 61.1 (60th of 88)
Rowe, S 54.4 (76th of 88)

Baker, LB 75.2 (15th of 81)
Riley, LB 55.8 (59th of 81)
Roberts, LB 52.4 (68th of 81)
Tindall, LB 43.0

Wilkins, DI 83.4 (9th of 124)
Sieler, DI 75.5 (16th of 124)
Jenkins, DI 58.0 (64th of 124)
Davis, DI 44.2 (108th of 124)

Phillips, Edge 88.3 (6th of 122)
Van Ginkel, Edge 76.5 (26th of 122)
Ingram, Edge 70.3 (41st of 122)
Chubb, Edge 68.6 (43rd of 122)
Ogbah, Edge 52.1 (102nd of 122)
 
C

Carwell Gardner

Practice Squad
Joined
Dec 15, 2022
Messages
30
Reaction score
7
Age
48
Location
Las Vegas
Surprised to see shell in the 60s. I thought he was a stud yesterday. Rousseau is a force and was largely nullified by shell. He really impressed me.

I think phillips will be an all pro mainstay in a couple years. He’s a force.

I saw a few posters talking bad about Chubb. Is he really that bad? Watching him in the past and scouting him in college, he seemed to flash, but then disappear for stretches (which isn’t that uncommon). The flashes were outstanding though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom