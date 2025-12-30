 Dolphins PFF grades and ranks with one week left. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins PFF grades and ranks with one week left.

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
14,716
Reaction score
20,988
I'm sure it will somehow turn into a Tua argument as most things do....but Ewers starting was the right move as Tua has no future with this team.
TagovailoaQB33rd of 40
EwersQB
T. HillWR
WaddleWR12th of 133
M.WashingtonWR95th of 133
WestbrookWR129th of 133
AchaneHB1st of 60
WrightHB
GordonHB
IngoldFB8th of 10
DulcichTE
WallerTE
J.HillTE54th of 75
BrewerC2nd of 41
SavaiinaeaG80th of 80
DanielsG
StrangeG54th of 80
PaulT46th of 86
JacksonT49th of 86
LammT
BoromT65th of 86
DouglasCB13th of 113
DuckCB
JonesCB62nd of 113
BonnerCB
MarshallCB
FitzpatrickS6th of 98
TraderS78th of 98
DavisS87th of 98
MelifonwuS62nd of 98
DodsonLB55th of 87
BrittLB
BrooksLB9th of 87
ButlerDI114th of 132
BiggersDI
PhillipsDI85th of 132
GrantDI103rd of 132
SielerDI55th of 132
GoodeEDGE
RobinsonEDGE100th of 115
ChubbEDGE95th of 115
[td]
62.1​
[/td]​
[td]
40.8​
[/td]​
[td]
82.1​
[/td]​
[td]
84​
[/td]​
[td]
59.8​
[/td]​
[td]
51.5​
[/td]​
[td]
89.2​
[/td]​
[td]
76.9​
[/td]​
[td]
62.2​
[/td]​
[td]
50.6​
[/td]​
[td]
77.8​
[/td]​
[td]
82.8​
[/td]​
[td]
57.3​
[/td]​
[td]
85.9​
[/td]​
[td]
29.1​
[/td]​
[td]
59.6​
[/td]​
[td]
55.6​
[/td]​
[td]
65.5​
[/td]​
[td]
65​
[/td]​
[td]
53.5​
[/td]​
[td]
58.9​
[/td]​
[td]
74.6​
[/td]​
[td]
42.2​
[/td]​
[td]
61.1​
[/td]​
[td]
52.9​
[/td]​
[td]
40.3​
[/td]​
[td]
81.8​
[/td]​
[td]
57.1​
[/td]​
[td]
51.6​
[/td]​
[td]
62​
[/td]​
[td]
57.3​
[/td]​
[td]
56.5​
[/td]​
[td]
78.4​
[/td]​
[td]
44​
[/td]​
[td]
43.5​
[/td]​
[td]
52.6​
[/td]​
[td]
48​
[/td]​
[td]
61​
[/td]​
[td]
65.5​
[/td]​
[td]
54.3​
[/td]​
[td]
55.7​
[/td]​
 
Meh I’ve soured on pff lately. Jonah’s tape doesn’t line up with his grades the last few weeks. It’s like they decide on a player and then don’t pay attention anymore.

Also melafhdowiehdbabu or Whatever his name is got absolutely cooked the most out of any safety, not believing he was almost middle of the pack.

Waddle 12th? lol okay

Some of the guys like Fitz, Achane, brewer and brooks look good but question some of guys in the trenches. I tend to always watch the ends on defense but the DT’s get lost so can’t really comment on individual play until the offseason when I watch more of the all 22. Same with the oline. Have only watched to focus on savii in few games and don’t see the reasoning for low grades recently.
 
In general, I think those grades *feel* accurate. The OL in terms of pass protection has been as good as I can remember - to be fair, I can remember pretty well and we’ve been bottom of the barrel at pass protection the whole time.
 
