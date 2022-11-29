 Dolphins PFF grades, post Texans game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins PFF grades, post Texans game

brumdog44

brumdog44

Tua, QB 91.1 (2nd of 39)
Bridgewater, QB 70.4
Thompson, QB 59.4

Wilson, HB 69.9 (30th of 63)
Mostert, HB 68.8 (36th of 63)
Ahmed, HB 67.3
Gaskin, HB 65.0

Ingold, FB 64.6 (1st of 9)

Hill, WR 92.1 (1st of 120)
Waddle, WR 83.1 (10th of 120)
Cracraft, WR 79.1
Sherfield, WR 67.7 (64th of 120)
C.Wilson, WR 63.8

Gesicki, TE 61.4 (35th of 70)
Long, TE 60.7
Smyth, TE 55.3 (55th of 70)

Willilams, C 77.3 (5th of 39)

Hunt, G 76.8 (6th of 84)
Jones, G 64.5 (32nd of 84)
Eichenberg, G 44.8 (76th of 84)

Armstead, T 77.0 (14th of 76)
Shell, T 59.8 (63rd of 76)
Jackson, T 58.0
Little, T 29.2 (76th of 76)

Kohou, CB 76.2 (15th of 123)
Needham, CB 63.7 (54th of 123)
Howard, CB 57.1 (76th of 123)
Bethel, CB 56.8
Igbinoghene, CB 48.2
Crossen, CB 46.0

McKinley, S 71.2
Holland, S 70.1 (28th of 88)
Fejedelem, S 65.5
Bran. Jones, S 61.1 (58th of 88)
Rowe, S 53.7 (74th of 88)

Riley, LB 74.4 (18th of 82)
Baker, LB 71.2 (22nd of 82)
Roberts, LB 55.2 (60th of 82)
Tindall, LB 43.0
Eguavoen, LB 34.2

Wilkins, DI 76.3 (14th of 124)
Sieler, DI 74.2 (21st of 124)
Jenkins, DI 51.6
Davis, DI 43.3 (105th of 124)

Phillips, Edge 83.3 (11th of 118)
Chubb, Edge 75.1 (31st of 118)
Ingram, Edge 73.6 (35th of 118)
Van Ginkel, Edge 71.8
 
leib5638

leib5638

Hard for me to believe there are 13 better interior defensive lineman than Christian Wilkins. He is a beast and he has impressed me so much this year.
 
M

Marino2.0

miamiron said:
Greg Little's numbers from yesterday
3 sacks, 11 pressures, 1.5 pass block grade, 25.1 overall grade Per PFF

I don't think I've ever seen such a poor performance by an OL and in just half a game.
Click to expand...
This isn’t from yesterday. These are his stats from Week 6.

He only played 6 snaps yesterday and graded out fine (61.4 overall, 73.0 pass block grade — on only one pass blocking snap).
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Marino2.0 said:
This isn’t from yesterday. These are his stats from Week 6.

He only played 6 snaps yesterday and graded out fine (61.4 overall, 73.0 pass block grade — on only one pass blocking snap).
Click to expand...
Little had a game earlier in the year where his overall rating by PFF was in the single digits. Never seen that before.
 
