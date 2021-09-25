 Dolphins place Tua on IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins place Tua on IR

Delvin

Delvin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
707
Reaction score
807
Location
Phoenix
That won't be an enjoyable show, but he'll skip the difficult part of the schedule.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
570
Reaction score
950
Location
NY
Adam Strange said:
Not good at all— and no idea how Tua will look when he gets back either. The season, and his development, are quickly going down the tubes.
Click to expand...
Yeah not good at all, again becomes that much harder to evaluate him.

I’m one of his biggest supporters but that’s second season in a row he’s forced to miss games. Hard not to get discouraged
 
jason37

jason37

Drivin' the Yeremiah Bell Bandwagon
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
466
Reaction score
218
Location
Murrieta CA
Hopefully the o-line improves over the next three or so weeks
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,090
Reaction score
28,444
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
pablo.jpg
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
570
Reaction score
950
Location
NY
Based on the schedule, we would be lucky to go 1-2 in the next 3 games. I really don’t want to be 1-4 to start the year…makes any kind of playoff run highly unlikely
 
Delvin

Delvin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
707
Reaction score
807
Location
Phoenix
That trade back up with Philly is looking dumber and dumber. It's going to be karma for getting 3rd pick of the Texans.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,819
Reaction score
5,762
Adam Strange said:
Not good at all— and no idea how Tua will look when he gets back either. The season, and his development, are quickly going down the tubes.
Click to expand...
Can't tell how he's developing until the line is fixed and that was going to happen in the next few weeks anyway.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,098
Reaction score
2,874
Age
36
Location
Charlotte, NC
Well this is the most difficult part of the schedule, hopefully he’s back slinging it for a run down the stretch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom