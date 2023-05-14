DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Play Six Teams That Were Top Ten In Sacks Last Season - Miami Dolphins
This season, the Miami Dolphins will play six teams that were in the top ten among teams with the most sacks. They are Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets. Those teams were ranked as the number one, two, three, four...
dolphinstalk.com