Dolphins players respond to Patriots QB Cam Newton's Instagram on postgame scuffle

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,173
Reaction score
8,727
Location
Columbus, OH
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,297
Reaction score
1,401
My favorite part about the game was the effort and intensity by our team. Yes we got pushed around and were ill prepared to defend what New England came out and did but the effort was there. Coach Flo ripping into the defense in the 2nd quarter, and the scuffle at the end gave me hope.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,522
Reaction score
797
I can see the steam coming out of BB head all the way over here in Washington State. Wait it’s smoke and ash he is blowing his top like Mt Saint Helens.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,269
Reaction score
12,596
Location
UK
The Dolphins D line had a brutal game. Childish attempts to take his chain (why do players wear chains during a game?) After the game doesn't change that
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,207
Reaction score
7,955
He ain't gotta worry about Chainkwon Davis getting it. Have to be able to get close to a quarterback in order to snatch his jewelry.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
36,681
Reaction score
48,607
Location
Kissimmee,FL
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
691
Reaction score
1,503
Age
35
Location
Charlotte, NC
uk_dolfan said:
The Dolphins D line had a brutal game. Childish attempts to take his chain (why do players wear chains during a game?) After the game doesn't change that
Click to expand...
remember when Kendall Langford lost like a $20k stud earring on the practice field? Don’t understand why guys wear it during these games and practices.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
4,726
Reaction score
5,823
Thanks for posting. I was wondering what happened...NFL network had about a 30 second take on it yesterday...was wondering.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
4,726
Reaction score
5,823
WCUPUNK said:
remember when Kendall Langford lost like a $20k stud earring on the practice field? Don’t understand why guys wear it during these games and practices.
Click to expand...
Because the are frigging rich! 20k is ash tray money to these guys.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,154
Reaction score
2,893
Age
67
Location
Miami
If they actually grabbed his chain after the game, it was probably the only time either of them got close to Newton all day long. Neither Davis or Lawson played well in the game yesterday.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,592
Reaction score
4,226
Newton played great, but that showed he's all about himself. Unless, I'm missing something here which is possible.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,173
Reaction score
8,727
Location
Columbus, OH
Ben Had said:
Thanks for posting. I was wondering what happened...NFL network had about a 30 second take on it yesterday...was wondering.
Click to expand...
I don’t think they were actually grabbing at Newton’s chain. Just happened to grab it when they grabbed him by the collar. Newton though had to be talking trash, which Miami should have ignored because well they allowed Newton to be able to talk that trash.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,297
Reaction score
1,401
I expect a much different game in Miami later this season. We may still lose, but I think we will be better prepared and the players will have a chip on their shoulders. Every front 7 player and the entire defensive coaching staff should be wearing out the TNT wall today.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom