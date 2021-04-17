 Dolphins players to skip in-person workouts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins players to skip in-person workouts

fins1

fins1

Sec 145 Row 20 Seats5,6
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2003
Messages
1,716
Reaction score
372
Location
daytona beach
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins players "stand in solidarity" with those who skip in-person workouts - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins players have become the 14th team to announce that at least some of their players will not participate in voluntary in-person offseason workouts. The Broncos, Seahawks, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Lions, Bears, Raiders, Bucs, Jets, Chargers, Falcons and Steelers are the others who have...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Thoughts? 14 teams skipping them so far. I wish they would come in.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,409
Reaction score
5,264
I'm okay with them skipping voluntary. Most are working out in groupings now anyways.
They should be zooming with SC coach all the time though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom