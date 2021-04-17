Dolphins players to skip in-person workouts

fins1
Sec 145 Row 20 Seats5,6
Dolphins players "stand in solidarity" with those who skip in-person workouts - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins players have become the 14th team to announce that at least some of their players will not participate in voluntary in-person offseason workouts. The Broncos, Seahawks, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Lions, Bears, Raiders, Bucs, Jets, Chargers, Falcons and Steelers are the others who have...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Thoughts? 14 teams skipping them so far. I wish they would come in.