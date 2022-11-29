Dolphins playing…

I am so used to nothing but draft scenarios this time of year, which I still find myself very interested in.



My best friend and my boss are both Bears fans and I am a Justin Fields fan so I am taking a strong interest in what their off season plans look like. They've backed there way into a top 3 and solid chance at the second overall pick because of a recent spat of injuries. They have $125 Million in cap space this coming off season, more than double anyone else. Good time to be a Bears fan (well, once they stop playing the actual games lol).



Better time to be a Dolphins fan though.



I am planning to come down for either the season ending game against the Jets or a home playoff game. Waiting for these two California games to make a decision. If its looking like we need to win week 18, I'd be more inclined to go to that game. If its looking like the Jets game won't matter and we will be playing a home game in the playoffs, that's what I want to be at.



If were playing the Ravens in the playoffs, in Baltimore, I'll be there. Unlike week 2 when I chickened out of going and rightfully missed the great 4th quarter ever.