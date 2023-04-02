Dolphins Positional Needs

We've talked in circles about how each of us would improve this team, but I don't think we've had a thread where we've discussed in detail just which positional groups should be our biggest need. It comes up all the time, but it usually shows up in a thread dedicated to something else... so I decided to start one for just this.



Here's my list (in tiers):



Tier 1. Huge need. Draft this position right now.

1) Defensive End. Ogbah turns 30 this year, owns an expensive contract which would be easy to cut at the end of the year. In addition, we saw his last year derailed by at least two injuries. His backup doesn't really exist. Sieler took snaps here but is more of a Tackle and does not generate much pass rush; plus, Sieler has an expiring contract. Jaylen Twyman is the guy who was shot four times (innocent bystander) in the summer of 2021 and could surprise. He was thought to be a potential NFL player before the incident. This group could be completely gone at the end of this year though, and in any event, Ogbah is not going to be a starter much longer even if he returns to form. I've had this as our #1 long-term need for months.

2) Running Back. Mostert turns 31 next week, and Wilson is a 28-year-old career-long backup. Both have an injury history. Neither runs tough and neither are much of a receiver. Face it, we have four backs who are only good in space, and this is one of the weakest RB rooms in the NFL. The ONLY reason that their yards per carry are okay is because we pass to set up surprise runs. None of these guys are starters, much less being a bell-cow. This might work for one more year... maybe.

3) Tight End. Smythe and Saubert. Smythe is the nominal starter; Saubert has been brought to Miami to block. Neither is inspiring (and Conner isn't really a Tight End at all) and both are starting their 6th year in the league. We just don't have a true starter here... then again, most NFL teams don't. It's a definite need, but even a good starter won't generate a whole lot of receptions as our third or fourth option behind Hill and Waddle anyway. I downgrade this 'need' more than most because of the very real fact that finding a true Y-type TE is so difficult... and so unlikely to succeed right away as a draftee.



Tier 2. An eventual or even probable need. I wouldn't cry.

4) Guard. Hunt is pretty good but has an expiring contract. Eichenberg has been underwhelming at best. Robert Jones looks like a career back-up. Eichenberg and Jones are both young however (24 and 25), so they might surprise. Finding a Guard is usually not as hard as other positions on the line however, as only the elite Guards make much money. If the Dolphins were to extend Hunt now, I'd move this 'need' way down the list.

5) Linebacker. Baker and Long will start; Riley and Tindall will back them up. We might have enough here for now... but Baker is an easy cut next year and Long is only on a two-year contract. The level of need here comes down to one player--Tindall. If the coaches think he is an eventual starter, and he proves it... we're probably okay, but if he fails... it's a problem. We don't have any real depth here.

6) Tackle. Armstead is a career long conundrum; when he's healthy, he is a pro-bowl player... but he isn't healthy often. On the bright side, he is signed to a very reasonable number and 31 isn't old for a lineman. Austin Jackson... probably the most polarizing player on the team. The coaches were raving about him in camp, but then a lingering injury wrecked his season. He's 23 and if he plays the way that the coaches thought he'd play this year... we'll regret passing on his option. If not, Tackle is a huge need... next year. Right now, it's too early to make this move. We'll see if Lamm and Christian can get it done. Both have been around long enough to be unafraid of the NFL. I do think we'll look at the Tackles in this draft; I just don't think we'll take one. I think we'll bring in another Kion Smith-like UDFA and see what they can make of him.

7) WR. Hill and Waddle are stars... and both will be with us for at least 2-3 more years. Ezukanma should be the back-up for these two. What we lack is a true X or 'bully' receiver. We just don't have one of these. Wilson is a big slot and Ezukanma probably is one as, well. If we had one of these in 2022, it was Gesicki (and his 5 TDs). We need a specific WR type to maximize our ability to threaten all areas of the field. Right now, we lack a sideline or 'contested-catch' type of receiver. I think we saw this last year when teams took away the middle of the field. I only rate this 'need' as low as 7th because geez... Hill and Waddle.

8) Defensive Tackle. Wilkins is a top 3 DT in this league and he is the heart and soul of our defense. Unless we are going to let him walk, we are pretty damned solid here. Sieler is a good run-stopper, but his contract is expiring, and he may walk. Davis had a very good first year but has only been average since. He's probably playing out of position on the nose, like Sieler (and Wilkins), he is an exit risk. This is a great group... if they were signed to longer contracts, I would have this group down at the very bottom.



Tier 3. We just don't have enough draft picks this year.

9) CB. We are contractually committed to Hoard and Ramsey for two more years. It would be EXTREMELY expensive to move either until 2025, therefore, I rank this as a lower level 'need'. Kohou looks like a real find as a slot-corner and we have quite a bit of depth here. Unless a first round type of prospect falls way down into the 2nd or 3rd round, I'm looking elsewhere. Whoever we took just wouldn't start-- like with Iggy, it would be a wasted pick.

10) Edge. We're deep, deep, deep here with Chubb and Phillips, and also with Reed and Van Ginkle to back them up. Last year's late rounder, Goode probably won't even make the team without an injury. I'd put this in the last tier if it was not the single most important position on the Defense.



Tier 4. Hell no.

11) Safety. Holland is a Pro-Bowl player. Jones is very solid. Elliot could start for quite a few teams... this is a very deep group. Add in Trill Williams and Elijah Campbell and I think you have a top 5 unit here. Plus... Safeties are a VERY cheap position in the NFL. As a rule, the NFL does not value them highly unless they are elite and you can always find a used Safety... like we did with Elliot.

12) Center. Williams starts. Feeney backs him up. We only carry two. End of story. Bring in a UDFA.

13) QB. Do I even have to say it? If Tua busts this year, we'll be looking for a QB next year.