Dolphins Positional Overview Forward Look Into Next Year And Beyond

Lots of moving pieces here folks. At the same time we have Josh Allen, Drake Maye (betting odds leader for NFL MVP) and Vrabel, and the Jets loaded with cap space and draft picks, in the division. Who knows if the Jets will get it right or not, but at Dolphins fans we probably shouldn't be throwing stones. At the same time we are tight to the salary cap - relative space is what matters as well as absolute space and right now we are 4th worst in the NFL and $11mm over next years cap. We have a lot of wood to chop to get this thing right, and we need to get it right just to have a chance in the division, let alone larger aspirations. In the face of this, will Ross pursue a bandaid type approach again, or opt for a full rebuild from the bottom up?



QB: We know the issues here with Tua's contract. He will probably be back. If he decides he wants to have a future career as something in the NFL, hopefully he takes the offseason seriously and gets himself in shape. If he has already mentally retired, it is going to be a really ugly year for him next year. We don't have money to burn at the position. I think you have to roll it back with Tua, Ewers is the #2, and maybe take a flier late in the draft on a QB. We have too many positional needs to start taking lower probability guys early.



OL: We are set with Paul and Brewer, although the question about Brewer is he is a McDaniel system guy. Jonah, AJ and Daniels what do you do? Jonah is cheap but has not been good, Daniels contract we can make a clean break, Austin Jackson has a $15mm cap hit next yeaar. Need to see how Jonah and AJ look the balance of the year. The picture here as of now remains quite ugly. One more parting gift from Grier.



RB: Our best player is in this group. We cannot burn money here either. I think we are set with what we have. There are two items of bad news. McDaniel is in job preservation mode, and I am worried he is going to run Achane into the ground this year, for no good reason. We need to keep the miles off the guy. Then, if we decide Achane is staying, he is going to get the bag. We are already tight to the cap. I am worried about his ability to hold up. We still stink with him going off this year. So what do you do? I am very mixed on this one, I would still trade him this offseason if a robust offer is made, before I tie up a lot of money in the position fully knowing the team will be mediocre at best with him here.



WR: Waddle is pretty good, but expensive, which is an issue because of our cap space and the state of the team. The rest of it, whatever. But this is what you get when the QB gets big money, not going to be loaded everywhere. NWI is invisible. Not even sure what you do with this group.



TE: Once again we suck at the position. Waller is not a long term answer. Dulcich seems fine, I guess Julian Hill blocks. Would be nice to have a guy that can do everything, but we don't and we don't have the money. Tyler Warren would have been nice, but that ship has sailed. Given the cap situation, I suspect a similar group is coming back.



DBs: This is pretty ugly too. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are on cheap one year deals. Can you make a longer commitment to Jack Jones given his volatile past? Douglas pretty good this year, terrible last year, and old. Minkah has been fine, but he is not a $15mm a year safety anymore, and we are tight to the cap. The other guys are just noise. Hopefully Trader gets a lot of playing time so we can see if we have anything here.



Edge: As discussed, it has gone from a perceived strength to an absolute weakness. 3 first rounders and a lot of $ down the tubes for this group too (5 first rounders if you count Charles Harris over TJ Watt and Dion Jordan). Chubb is not very good anymore (PFF grade at bottom), Chop has not been good (PFF grade at bottom), and Judon is a body. JP is now gone. Back to the drafting treadmill I guess?



Interior DL: Between Seiler, Grant, Phillips and Biggers I guess we are set at the position and at least have 3 young and cheap guys. Are we good at the position? Regardless, I think we are set and really cannot do anything here given needs elsewhere.



Inside LBs: Brooks is the type of player good teams have. Perfect, no, for whatever reason he is a liability in the passing game. But I will take him on my team all day long. Good value. He will probably try to hit us up for more money. Dodson and the other guys are fine. Same issue, I think we are set and really cannot do anything here given needs elsewhere.



In summary there is a lot of wood to chop and a lot of big decisions that need to be made. We really need a good GM amd patience from Ross to rebuild this thing from the bottom up given the state of the division. It won't be easy. Offseason trades are a possibility too given the cap hits some of these guys will have (Waddle, Achane, Minkah, Chubb, etc). If we want to keep slapping bandaids on this thing, well you can do it, but you will keep getting more of the same because there are just too many cuts and bruises and we will be running in place to stand still, at best. My concern, we will be getting a mediocre at best GM, McDaniel back, and more of this, which just will not cut it and is an eventual roadmap to last place in the division given how things look around us:



