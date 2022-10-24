Dolphins post Steelers game PFF grades

brumdog44
Dolphins players grades (and rankings if player has enough qualified snaps) after week 7:
Offense
Tagovailoa, QB 74.3 (10th of 36)
Thompson, QB 71.4
Bridgewater, QB 70.8
Hill, WR 90.3 (1st of 110)
Waddle, WR 78.4 (13th of 110)
Cracraft, WR 66.9
Sherfield, WR 60.7 (82nd of 110)
Wilson, WR 58.5
Mostert, HB 66.8 (31st of 61)
Gaskin, HB 66.1
Edmonds, HB 44.3 (61st of 61)
Ingold, FB 50.7 (7th of 8)
Gesicki, TE 63.6 (26th of 72)
Carter, TE 60.0
Smythe, TE 52.4 (64th of 72)
Long, TE 41.9
Conner, TE 29.7
Williams, C 72.3 (5th of 37)
Hunt, G 78.7 (7th of 77)
Jones, G 65.0
Eichenberg, G 41.3 (70th of 77)
Armstead, T 76.8 (14th of 76)
Coleman, T 60.0
Jackson, T 56.8
Shell, T 54.0 (71st of 76)
Little, T 28.0 (76th of 76)
Defense
Kohou, CB 68.4 (40th of 109)
Needham, CB 63.7 (54th of 109)
Bethel, CB 57.1
Howard, CB 52.8 (79th of 109)
Igbinoghene, CB 50.2 (89th of 109)
Campbell, CB 48.7
Crossen, CB 39.3
Holland, S 80.0 (7th of 87)
McKinley, S 64.8
Fejedelem, S 63.2
Br.Jones, S 61.1 (57th of 87)
Rowe, S 40.9 (85th of 87)
Riley, LB 73.7 (10th of 79)
Baker, LB 71.8 (17th of 79)
Tindall, LB 66.1
Roberts, LB 53.4 (61st of 79)
Equavoen, LB 41.2
Wilkins, DI 80.8 (8th of 120)
Stille, DI 76.1
Sieler, DI 73.9 (19th of 120)
Jenkins, DI 59.9
Davis, DI 50.6 (94th of 120)
Phillips, EDGE 78.9 (23rd of 112)
Flowers, EDGE 78.0
Van Ginkel, EDGE 75.6
Ingram, EDGE 67.2 (48th of 112)
Ogbah, EDGE 57.3 (89th of 112)
