Dolphins post Steelers game PFF grades

Thanks for posting. PFF grades are far from perfect, but it’s fascinating how many elite and terrible players we seemingly have according to PFF.



Edmonds, Eichenberg, Smythe, Shell, Little, Ingold, and Rowe are very nearly the worst players in the league at their positions. Raekwon Davis, Igbinoghene, and Elandon Roberts are not much better.



Interesting how well Riley and Baker grade out, though. I regard them as well below average players, but maybe I’m wrong about that.



The infatuation with Sherfield doesn’t seem to have much basis according to PFF. Wouldn’t mind finally giving Wilson or EZ an extended audition as WR3.