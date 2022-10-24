 Dolphins post Steelers game PFF grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins post Steelers game PFF grades

brumdog44

brumdog44

Dolphins players grades (and rankings if player has enough qualified snaps) after week 7:

Offense

Tagovailoa, QB 74.3 (10th of 36)
Thompson, QB 71.4
Bridgewater, QB 70.8

Hill, WR 90.3 (1st of 110)
Waddle, WR 78.4 (13th of 110)
Cracraft, WR 66.9
Sherfield, WR 60.7 (82nd of 110)
Wilson, WR 58.5

Mostert, HB 66.8 (31st of 61)
Gaskin, HB 66.1
Edmonds, HB 44.3 (61st of 61)

Ingold, FB 50.7 (7th of 8)

Gesicki, TE 63.6 (26th of 72)
Carter, TE 60.0
Smythe, TE 52.4 (64th of 72)
Long, TE 41.9
Conner, TE 29.7

Williams, C 72.3 (5th of 37)

Hunt, G 78.7 (7th of 77)
Jones, G 65.0
Eichenberg, G 41.3 (70th of 77)

Armstead, T 76.8 (14th of 76)
Coleman, T 60.0
Jackson, T 56.8
Shell, T 54.0 (71st of 76)
Little, T 28.0 (76th of 76)

Defense

Kohou, CB 68.4 (40th of 109)
Needham, CB 63.7 (54th of 109)
Bethel, CB 57.1
Howard, CB 52.8 (79th of 109)
Igbinoghene, CB 50.2 (89th of 109)
Campbell, CB 48.7
Crossen, CB 39.3

Holland, S 80.0 (7th of 87)
McKinley, S 64.8
Fejedelem, S 63.2
Br.Jones, S 61.1 (57th of 87)
Rowe, S 40.9 (85th of 87)

Riley, LB 73.7 (10th of 79)
Baker, LB 71.8 (17th of 79)
Tindall, LB 66.1
Roberts, LB 53.4 (61st of 79)
Equavoen, LB 41.2

Wilkins, DI 80.8 (8th of 120)
Stille, DI 76.1
Sieler, DI 73.9 (19th of 120)
Jenkins, DI 59.9
Davis, DI 50.6 (94th of 120)

Phillips, EDGE 78.9 (23rd of 112)
Flowers, EDGE 78.0
Van Ginkel, EDGE 75.6
Ingram, EDGE 67.2 (48th of 112)
Ogbah, EDGE 57.3 (89th of 112)
 
T

Tarheelphin

Gaskins needs to replace Edmonds, who’s been a complete waste of resources. Igbo’s and Eich’s numbers are what I expected, both are backups, not starters. Kohou and Sherfield are pleasant surprises.
 
M

Marino2.0

Thanks for posting. PFF grades are far from perfect, but it’s fascinating how many elite and terrible players we seemingly have according to PFF.

Edmonds, Eichenberg, Smythe, Shell, Little, Ingold, and Rowe are very nearly the worst players in the league at their positions. Raekwon Davis, Igbinoghene, and Elandon Roberts are not much better.

Interesting how well Riley and Baker grade out, though. I regard them as well below average players, but maybe I’m wrong about that.

The infatuation with Sherfield doesn’t seem to have much basis according to PFF. Wouldn’t mind finally giving Wilson or EZ an extended audition as WR3.
 
Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

MP-Omnis said:
Shell needs a little more respect here. The improvement over Little at RT was MASSIVE. We were actually able to run the ball and Tua had a pretty decent pocket for 2-3 seconds instead of an instant collapse from the right side.
I agree Shell was much better than Little but I feel like most of the nice runs came behind Armstead
 
M

Marino2.0

MP-Omnis said:
Shell needs a little more respect here. The improvement over Little at RT was MASSIVE. We were actually able to run the ball and Tua had a pretty decent pocket for 2-3 seconds instead of an instant collapse from the right side.
I agree that Shell was much better than Little, but IMO that says more about Little than Shell.
 
S

Sirspud

Fin-Loco said:
Yes. Let's replace the guy who seems inept with the guy that seems more inept. That'll get it back on track.
I don't think Gaskin is inept, I think Gaskin was undeserving of the role he had under Flores due to his limited athletic profile.
 
M

Marino2.0

Sirspud said:
I don't think Gaskin is inept, I think Gaskin was undeserving of the role he had under Flores due to his limited athletic profile.
Agree. Gaskin is small with no explosiveness, which means he’s not someone you want touching the ball 20 times a game. But he’s perfectly adequate to handle 3-5 carries and 3-5 targets a game. I wouldn’t shelve Edmonds forever, but I think Gaskin should take his job next game. Give him a shot to impress and give Edmonds a game to get his head on straight.
 
S

Sirspud

Marino2.0 said:
Agree. Gaskin is small with no explosiveness, which means he’s not someone you want touching the ball 20 times a game. But he’s perfectly adequate to handle 3-5 carries and 3-5 targets a game. I wouldn’t shelve Edmonds forever, but I think Gaskin should take his job next game. Give him a shot to impress and give Edmonds a game to get his head on straight.
Gaskin doesn't present the bigger target that Edmonds does, but a lot of our frustration with Edmonds comes from his squandering chances in the passing game, and Gaskin almost always makes good on those.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Sirspud said:
Gaskin doesn't present the bigger target that Edmonds does, but a lot of our frustration with Edmonds comes from his squandering chances in the passing game, and Gaskin almost always makes good on those.
What hasn't made sense is that Edmonds was a pretty reliable receiver in Arizona. Last two seasons caught 96 of 120 targets. Don't know if he's pressing, but everything about his past says he's better than Gaskin.....but so far he hasn't been that guy.
 
