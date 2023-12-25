Dolphins post week 16 PFF seasonal grades and rankings

brumdog44
Club Member
Tua, QB 88.7 4th of 40
Hill, WR 93.9 1st of 123
Waddle, WR 90.7 4th of 123
Cracraft, WR 64.0
Wilson, WR 68.7 56th of 123
Berrios, WR 57.8 97th of 123
Achane, HB 92.5 1st of 61
Mostert, HB 87.5 4th of 61
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 60.4
Ingold, FB 50.4 7th of 11
Smythe, TE 52.7 54th of 71
Hill, TE 37.9 71st of 71
Williams, C 86.5 2nd of 37
Eichenberg, C 43.9 36th of 37 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 77.6 7th of 78
Cotton, G 46.4 70th of 78
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 78
Jones, G 61.7 34th of 78
Armstead, T 82.6 5th of 84
Smith, T 74.0
Jackson, T 67.1 38th of 84
Lamm, T 64.4 46th of 84
Ramsey, CB 76.5 18th of 121
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 69.8 36th of 121
Howard, CB 56.3 91st out of 121
Apple, CB 56.3 91st of 121
Holland, S 91.2 2nd of 97
Elliott, S 68.9 34th of 97
Jones, S 73.3 22nd of 97
Needham, S 52.4
Campbell, S 58.9
Long, LB 70.3 34th of 82
Riley, LB 78.5 15th of 82
Baker, LB 63.9 55th of 82
Wilkins, DI 73.2 24th of 128
Sieler, DI 68.2 36th of 128
Davis, DI 59.6 70th of 128
Van Ginkel, Edge 91.5 6th of 113
Chubb, Edge 90.0 9th of 113
Phillips, Edge 79.3 23rd of 113
Goode, Edge 66.9
Ogbah, Edge 53.5
Hill, WR 93.9 1st of 123
Waddle, WR 90.7 4th of 123
Cracraft, WR 64.0
Wilson, WR 68.7 56th of 123
Berrios, WR 57.8 97th of 123
Achane, HB 92.5 1st of 61
Mostert, HB 87.5 4th of 61
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 60.4
Ingold, FB 50.4 7th of 11
Smythe, TE 52.7 54th of 71
Hill, TE 37.9 71st of 71
Williams, C 86.5 2nd of 37
Eichenberg, C 43.9 36th of 37 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 77.6 7th of 78
Cotton, G 46.4 70th of 78
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 78
Jones, G 61.7 34th of 78
Armstead, T 82.6 5th of 84
Smith, T 74.0
Jackson, T 67.1 38th of 84
Lamm, T 64.4 46th of 84
Ramsey, CB 76.5 18th of 121
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 69.8 36th of 121
Howard, CB 56.3 91st out of 121
Apple, CB 56.3 91st of 121
Holland, S 91.2 2nd of 97
Elliott, S 68.9 34th of 97
Jones, S 73.3 22nd of 97
Needham, S 52.4
Campbell, S 58.9
Long, LB 70.3 34th of 82
Riley, LB 78.5 15th of 82
Baker, LB 63.9 55th of 82
Wilkins, DI 73.2 24th of 128
Sieler, DI 68.2 36th of 128
Davis, DI 59.6 70th of 128
Van Ginkel, Edge 91.5 6th of 113
Chubb, Edge 90.0 9th of 113
Phillips, Edge 79.3 23rd of 113
Goode, Edge 66.9
Ogbah, Edge 53.5