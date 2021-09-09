 Dolphins Predicted To Have The Most Cap Space in '22 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Predicted To Have The Most Cap Space in '22

SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,571
Reaction score
9,286
Andyman said:
A lot gets eaten up if the re-sign Ogbah, Fuller and Gesicki. That would leave a small amount left over.
Click to expand...
Not really. It will depend on how the contracts are structured. Most first year impacts are pennies. We won't have issues next year. It will be in year 3ish if we stray from our new contract path....but I don't think we stray
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,897
Reaction score
24,001
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
SCOTTY said:
Not really. It will depend on how the contracts are structured. Most first year impacts are pennies. We won't have issues next year. It will be in year 3ish if we stray from our new contract path....but I don't think we stray
Click to expand...
That's true, but this regime has shown an aversion to backloading.

I think it's very possible none of those three are extended. It will hinge on thier play this season.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,791
Reaction score
1,311
Unless we keep drafting O-line we will have to renew several O-line players in 2-3 years along with Tua. By that time either X or Jones will be gone.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,329
Reaction score
7,279
Having all of that cap space is nice but we haven’t exactly made the wisest of choices in free agency. I mean look at last year. How many are still on the team? Ogbah and……?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom