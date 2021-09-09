Dolphins Predicted To Have The Most Cap Space in '22

Fin-Loco
I wonder if Tomlin holds true.....and Watts doesn't play week 1 even if a new contract is signed.Hello TJ Watt.....
He's playing. Guarantee it. They're in Buffalo.
No practice no play....
Not really. It will depend on how the contracts are structured. Most first year impacts are pennies. We won't have issues next year. It will be in year 3ish if we stray from our new contract path....but I don't think we stray
I guess we'll see. Without a new contract I don't see him playing at all. With a new contract, I say it 50/50
That's true, but this regime has shown an aversion to backloading.
The Steelers will franchise Watt if he doesn't sign a new contract. I don't see them letting their best defensive player just walk in free agency.