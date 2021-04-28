 Dolphins Prefer Waddle over Chase? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Prefer Waddle over Chase?

J

JKS4

I'm now convinced...we are all going to be disappointed Thursday.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Smoke screen or Dolphins being the Dolphins.

I like Waddle as an alternative to Chase NOT being available, but Chase is everything you want in a WR1. We do not have a legit WR1 on the roster.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Waddle is an excellent WR. There is a reason he started the season above Smith on the depth chart. The kid doesn’t break his ankle (sadly injuries are part of the game) and Smith doesn’t win the Heisman. He might be a step slower than Ruggs in a straight line, but he is a better receiver in pretty much every facet of the game. The kid isn’t just a burner, he runs excellent deep routes and has solid hands.
 
Danny

Danny

Depends on who you ask. I guarantee you that whoever we pick, our FO will say that player was always the #1 target for us.
 
A

AZStryker

I’m starting to think they take the word “target” to heart. what I mean is the literally throw darts at a board of names and whoever they hit is who they take.
 
Danny

Danny

Sometimes I wonder
 
