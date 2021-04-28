Dolphins Prefer Waddle over Chase?

Waddle is an excellent WR. There is a reason he started the season above Smith on the depth chart. The kid doesn’t break his ankle (sadly injuries are part of the game) and Smith doesn’t win the Heisman. He might be a step slower than Ruggs in a straight line, but he is a better receiver in pretty much every facet of the game. The kid isn’t just a burner, he runs excellent deep routes and has solid hands.