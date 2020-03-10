Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard To Wide Receivers Coach Grizzard will oversee the wide receivers group and is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins.

Anyone know anything about this guy?The Miami Dolphins have promoted assistant wide receivers coach Josh Grizzard, filling the vacancy created when Karl Dorrell took the head-coaching job at the University of Colorado.Grizzard will oversee the wide receivers group and is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins. He was named offensive quality control in 2017 and was most recently promoted to assistant wide receivers coach prior to Dorrell's departure.Not unique to the Dolphins 2020 coaching staff, Grizzard's college resume includes work with a highly-touted draft pick. He was on Duke's staff from 2013-16 as a graduate assistant/quality control coach, working primarily with the quarterbacks – including the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, Daniel Jones. In 2015, Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk became just the third ACC quarterback to throw for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 800 yards in the same season.Dorrell was set to serve as the assistant head coach to Brian Flores prior to his departure. Though the Dolphins will not be naming another assistant head coach, Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman and Tight Ends Coach George Godsey will take on increased duties, including heavy involvement in game management.Crossman's unit converted several trick plays including "Mountaineer Shot," a touchdown pass thrown by punter Matt Haack and caught by kicker Jason Sanders. The touchdown was named the NFL's Bridgestone Play of the Year for the 2019 season.Under Godsey, tight end Mike Gesicki enjoyed a breakout year. In his sophomore campaign, Gesicki ranked 12th among tight ends in receiving yards (570) and receptions (51), and tied for 5th in touchdown receptions (5).