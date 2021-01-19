Dolphins promote new OL coach

Finfan83nj
Tua time
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 5,985
- Reaction score
- 17,831
- Location
- New Jersey
...safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...
Hope the replacement can get 'er done.
any news on the OC?
This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
...safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...
Hope the replacement can get 'er done.
any news on the OC?
This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
It sure would be convenient to ya know, have an OC at the Senior Bowl for coaching O players we'd want to get....safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...
Hope the replacement can get 'er done.
any news on the OC?
This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
I tend to think Pep Hamilton is leading the pack followed by Mike McDaniel.I see it as 2 things.
1. We are signing a guy from one of the teams that just lost (Shane Waldron makes a TON of sense) and will announce this week
2. We want someone from one of the 4 left and are okay waiting it out.
Mcdaniel was promoted to oc in san franI tend to think Pep Hamilton is leading the pack followed by Mike McDaniel.
But I think either could have already been here so...