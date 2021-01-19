 Dolphins promote new OL coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins promote new OL coach

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
10,646
Reaction score
21,643
...safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...

Hope the replacement can get 'er done.

any news on the OC?

This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,268
Reaction score
1,716
Age
28
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Experience on both OL and DL in college.

Played 6 years. Worked on both good and bad lines.

only 33 years old. I like the hire. Seems like the type of guy who could be consistently on the staff for 5-6 years before even sniffing an OC job
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,268
Reaction score
1,716
Age
28
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
BigNastyFish said:
...safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...

Hope the replacement can get 'er done.

any news on the OC?

This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
Click to expand...

I see it as 2 things.

1. We are signing a guy from one of the teams that just lost (Shane Waldron makes a TON of sense) and will announce this week

2. We want someone from one of the 4 left and are okay waiting it out.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,228
Reaction score
16,217
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
BigNastyFish said:
...safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...

Hope the replacement can get 'er done.

any news on the OC?

This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
Click to expand...
dolphinstalk.com

BREAKING NEWS: Steve Marshall OUT as Offensive Line Coach, Lemuel Jeanpierre Promoted - Miami Dolphins

As the Dolphins offensive coordinator search continues one change to the Dolphins offensive coaching staff has been made. Steve Marshall will not return as the Dolphins offensive line coach and the team is promoting Lemuel Jeanpierre from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
5,002
Reaction score
11,097
Location
Marco Island
BigNastyFish said:
...safe to say we lost the best OL coach we've had in years...

Hope the replacement can get 'er done.

any news on the OC?

This needs to get resolved sooner than later.
Click to expand...
It sure would be convenient to ya know, have an OC at the Senior Bowl for coaching O players we'd want to get.
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs

SCLSU Mud Dogs

Foosball is the devil
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 10, 2007
Messages
11,428
Reaction score
6,390
Location
Bourbon Bowl
With other organizations inquiring about him this seems like a move that was made so Miami could keep him.

Let's see what the results are. Don't know much about the guy but he's young and up and coming, so hopefully it works out.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
10,646
Reaction score
21,643
FinPhan54 said:
I see it as 2 things.

1. We are signing a guy from one of the teams that just lost (Shane Waldron makes a TON of sense) and will announce this week

2. We want someone from one of the 4 left and are okay waiting it out.
Click to expand...
I tend to think Pep Hamilton is leading the pack followed by Mike McDaniel.

But I think either could have already been here so...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom