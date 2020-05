Mach2 said: I am ambivalent. I could live with it, but I like the aspect of teams being able to ground and pound, at the end of a close game. I know it isn't electrifying, but I have a great appreciation for a team that can line up, beat the opponent down, and puts foot to throat. It, literally breaks their will.



I changed my mind. I'm not ambivalent. I don't like it.



I do like the Dolphins proposal though. Seems like a common sense change. I think it is slightly favorable to the defense. Click to expand...

Im not disagreeing but I dont get what one has to do with the other? What I mean by that is they're just looking to replace a low % play that's luck driven by an other that is more football skill related. At least thats how I understand it. Given your preference for the ground and pound, how would you feel with teams being given the option to get a 4th and say 10 with no passing allowed or 4th and 15 with no restriction. This would then allow teams to go with their strenght...I said 4th and 10 with no foward passing allowed but read that as 4th and X that pretty much results in the same convertion % if that makes any sense...