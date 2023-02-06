 Dolphins Rank at Top of Draft for past 4 years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Rank at Top of Draft for past 4 years

draft.jpg

Steven Patton Per: The Approximate Value gained by the team that drafted the player is displayed. Player contribution on rookie deals is shown over the past four seasons.
The Dolphins, 49ers and Bengals capitalized on their high draft capital unlike the Jaguars and Jets who failed to do so.
What's does the average ROI for every pick over the past four drafts look like for each team?
For reference, the 1st overall pick is worth 3000 on the Fitgerald-Spielberger chart and the 63rd pick is worth 900.
 
I've been loudly defending our drafts...
We've had more hits than misses... and done better than most teams.

The anti-Grier people always hyper focus on the misses and ignore the hits.

We have drafted well.
 
I've been loudly defending our drafts...
We've had more hits than misses... and done better than most teams.

The anti-Grier people always hyper focus on the misses and ignore the hits.

We have drafted well.
I don’t understand. I guess I am just dumb. Grier is awesome. McDaniel is awesome. Our players are awesome. My question is why haven’t we won a playoff game?:lol:
 
