Dolphins ranked as one of the best organizations in the NFL to work for

NFLPA survey reveals best, worst working conditions in NFL
The NFLPA conducted a league-wide player survey in hopes of better learning how teams treat players and their families.
Shocking news given how the PFT pundits and FH Ross / organization haters spew their venom. I mean Ross is a bumbling fool that upgraded the facility and stadium / lured hottest DC in the NFL and the medical staff tried to murder Tua, right?
Hear it from the players themselves.
NFLPA president J.C. Tretter and the union unveiled the results of the survey, which gathered information from players regarding eight specific categories: Treatment of families, nutrition, weight room conditions, strength coaches, training rooms, training staffs, locker rooms and team travel.
The Vikings, Dolphins and Raiders consistently ranked among the top three in those eight categories while the Commanders (dead last), Cardinals (second worst) and Chargers (third worst) fell well short. Washington’s players also gave owner Daniel Snyder low votes of confidence when asked if they believed he would improve conditions following the release of the survey.