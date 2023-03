Dolphins ranked as one of the best organizations in the NFL to work for

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter and the union unveiled the results of the survey , which gathered information from players regarding eight specific categories: Treatment of families, nutrition, weight room conditions, strength coaches, training rooms, training staffs, locker rooms and team travel.The Vikings, Dolphins and Raiders consistently ranked among the top three in those eight categories while the Commanders (dead last), Cardinals (second worst) and Chargers (third worst) fell well short. Washington’s players also gave owner Daniel Snyder low votes of confidence when asked if they believed he would improve conditions following the release of the survey.