Dolphins re sign CB Bethel

Agree and I thought CB was a need at end of last season but we might be ok ... assuming X is back to form.So it looks like the roster corners are going to be Howard, Ramsey, Kohou, Needham and Bethal. No need to consider drafting one this year. Safeties Holland,Elliott, Jones and McKinney. Entire secondary pretty much set might have one more spot
I agree. Crossen, Bethel and Campbell are all cheaper options who are very good special teamer's.So Igbinoghene, Bethel, Keion Crossen, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, and Verone McKinley are probably fighting for four total spots in the secondary. Very interested to see how that shakes out.
The free ride is over for Igbinoghene. He’s not going to make the team unless he improves by leaps and bounds this off-season.
With absolutely zero real knowledge of CB quality, out if this group Ill predict Williams, McKinley, McKinley, Bethel and Crossen make the team. After the injuries from last year, perhaps they'll keep as many as 10CBs.

Iggy only saves 536 000 after June 1 if cut. They would then have to sign a bottom guy for more than that. I fear Iggy has 1 year left for that rookie contract and bad pick

Agree re Noah Igbinoghene. But it will be interesting to see if Fangio can do something with him. Noah is still a very good athlete. BTW - Verone McKinley is probably fighting for spot at safety.

Miami didn't pick up Iggy's 5th year option, so either way, 2023 could be his last year? He won't be back and if they cut him during training camp, so be it.Iggy only saves 536 000 after June 1 if cut. They would then have to sign a bottom guy for more than that. I fear Iggy has 1 year left for that rookie contract and bad pick