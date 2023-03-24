 Dolphins re sign CB Bethel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins re sign CB Bethel

gregorygrant83

So it looks like the roster corners are going to be Howard, Ramsey, Kohou, Needham and Bethal. No need to consider drafting one this year. Safeties Holland,Elliott, Jones and McKinney. Entire secondary pretty much set might have one more spot
 
gregorygrant83 said:
So it looks like the roster corners are going to be Howard, Ramsey, Kohou, Needham and Bethal. No need to consider drafting one this year. Safeties Holland,Elliott, Jones and McKinney. Entire secondary pretty much set might have one more spot
Agree and I thought CB was a need at end of last season but we might be ok ... assuming X is back to form.
 
Marino2.0

So Igbinoghene, Bethel, Keion Crossen, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, and Verone McKinley are probably fighting for four total spots in the secondary. Very interested to see how that shakes out.

The free ride is over for Igbinoghene. He’s not going to make the team unless he improves by leaps and bounds this off-season.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Marino2.0 said:
So Igbinoghene, Bethel, Keion Crossen, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, and Verone McKinley are probably fighting for four total spots in the secondary. Very interested to see how that shakes out.

The free ride is over for Igbinoghene. He’s not going to make the team unless he improves by leaps and bounds this off-season.
I agree. Crossen, Bethel and Campbell are all cheaper options who are very good special teamer's.
 
IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Marino2.0 said:
So Igbinoghene, Bethel, Keion Crossen, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, and Verone McKinley are probably fighting for four total spots in the secondary. Very interested to see how that shakes out.

The free ride is over for Igbinoghene. He’s not going to make the team unless he improves by leaps and bounds this off-season.
With absolutely zero real knowledge of CB quality, out if this group Ill predict Williams, McKinley, McKinley, Bethel and Crossen make the team. After the injuries from last year, perhaps they’ll keep as many as 10CBs.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Marino2.0 said:
So Igbinoghene, Bethel, Keion Crossen, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, and Verone McKinley are probably fighting for four total spots in the secondary. Very interested to see how that shakes out.

The free ride is over for Igbinoghene. He’s not going to make the team unless he improves by leaps and bounds this off-season.
Iggy only saves 536 000 after June 1 if cut. They would then have to sign a bottom guy for more than that. I fear Iggy has 1 year left for that rookie contract and bad pick
 
spiketex

spiketex

Marino2.0 said:
So Igbinoghene, Bethel, Keion Crossen, Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, and Verone McKinley are probably fighting for four total spots in the secondary. Very interested to see how that shakes out.

The free ride is over for Igbinoghene. He’s not going to make the team unless he improves by leaps and bounds this off-season.
Agree re Noah Igbinoghene. But it will be interesting to see if Fangio can do something with him. Noah is still a very good athlete. BTW - Verone McKinley is probably fighting for spot at safety.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Break Stuff No GIF

We're never gonna get oline help are we
 
Danny

Danny

Dolphins re-signed DB Justin Bethel.​

Playing primarily on special teams, Bethel has carved out a nice 10-year career as a special teams ace. A three-time Pro Bowler on special teams, Bethel appeared on 125 defensive snaps -- his most since 2017 -- but was in on 374 special teams snaps in his first year with the Dolphins. He'll likely appear in the same role with the Dolphins in 2023.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

BC Phins4Life said:
Iggy only saves 536 000 after June 1 if cut. They would then have to sign a bottom guy for more than that. I fear Iggy has 1 year left for that rookie contract and bad pick
Miami didn't pick up Iggy's 5th year option, so either way, 2023 could be his last year? He won't be back and if they cut him during training camp, so be it.
 
