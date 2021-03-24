Dolphins re sign Elandon Roberts

If he had not been injured this was an absolute no-brainer re-signing. The "significant knee injury" though is a bit concerning and do we even know the full extent of what the injury was? I would also assume the injury knocked his financial value down which is a big plus for the Dolphins.
If he can return healthy he is a very good piece to have in this defense.
I love the signing. We've added other pieces to our LB corps, so if he doesn't return full strength from the knee injury it's not like we don't have other options. But if he does, he's a great thumper to have in the mix.