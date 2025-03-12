 Dolphins re-sign Tyrel Dodson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins re-sign Tyrel Dodson

Marino2.0 said:
Exciting. The Bills mortgaged their future to sign Joey Bosa and Larry Ogunjobi, but we were smart and saved our cap room by resigning Tyrel Dodson. The Bills are so dumb.
An oft injured edge rushed is what we should’ve blown 10+ million on???

Weird thing to cry about
 
Banksy said:
Leonardo Dicaprio Look GIF by Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
 
lynx said:
Good move, he was the Seahawks leading tackler when we got him and he seemed to get better once he got familiar with our system
Except for a couple game where it seemed his head wasn’t in it, packers?

Like he had three very good ints for us in a matter of several games not a whole season.

Let’s hope he’s motivated to be his best version
 
