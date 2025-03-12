Dolphins re-sign Tyrel Dodson

An oft injured edge rushed is what we should’ve blown 10+ million on???Exciting. The Bills mortgaged their future to sign Joey Bosa and Larry Ogunjobi, but we were smart and saved our cap room by resigning Tyrel Dodson. The Bills are so dumb.
Except for a couple game where it seemed his head wasn’t in it, packers?Good move, he was the Seahawks leading tackler when we got him and he seemed to get better once he got familiar with our system
The whole defense failed to show up in that first half
Like he had three very good ints for us in a matter of several games not a whole season.
Let’s hope he’s motivated to be his best version
