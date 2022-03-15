 Dolphins Re-Sign Will Fuller to 1 year, 9 million Dollar Contract /(s) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Re-Sign Will Fuller to 1 year, 9 million Dollar Contract /(s)

Sirspud

Citing last year's contract as being too expensive for a player who only played in 2 games and caught four passes, the Dolphins have reached what they feel is a more equitable arrangement by agreeing to terms with WR Will Fuller on a 1 year, 9 million dollar contract that will put one of the Dolphin's 6 best receivers to play for them in week two in a Dolphins uniform for another season.




Guys I am just kidding. I couldn't resist after seeing the Preston Williams thread. Have a happy Tuesday.
 
opticblazed

Sirspud said:
Citing last year's contract as being too expensive for a player who only played in 2 games and caught four passes, the Dolphins have reached what they feel is a more equitable arrangement by agreeing to terms with WR Will Fuller on a 1 year, 9 million dollar contract that will put one of the Dolphin's 6 best receivers to play for them in week two in a Dolphins uniform for another season.




Guys I am just kidding. I couldn't resist after seeing the Preston Williams thread. Have a happy Tuesday.
Man got me. My blood pressure started going up. I was like wtf
 
FanMarino

If you had said a 1yr, 9 million bottle tops contract I would still have bulked. 🤮
 
E30M3

Scared 30 Rock GIF by HULU


Although I have no doubt Miami will pull some dumb sh*t like this some point here....
 
AquaBlissed888

Ooo man good one! I Was like you have to be freaking kidding me! Of course you were :D
 
