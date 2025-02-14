 Dolphins release Kendall Fuller and Durham Smythe | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins release Kendall Fuller and Durham Smythe

I thought we would release Fuller post June 1 for more salary cap relief.

Mostert and Smythe being released is no surprise.

We need a more physical RB to complement Achane and Wright and a better blocking TE to replace Smythe/Hill.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I thought we would release Fuller post June 1 for more salary cap relief.

Mostert and Smythe being released is no surprise.

We need a more physical RB to complement Achane and Wright and a better blocking TE to replace Smythe/Hill.
Click to expand...
Wright is a physical runner
 
I was so right about fuller said he be disappointing
Many thought we got a steal. He was hugest rated free agent corner last year. But the corner market was weak.

Good move today
 
PSU Cane said:
I don't understand the Fuller release unless his knee injury was more severe than what was originally said. You save what, $3M of cap but still take $5.5M cap hit when the guy is still a good starting QB? Seems odd.
Click to expand...
Thats why I thought he would be a post June 1 cut. We would have then saved $6.8M with only $1.3M in dead money.
 
Banksy said:
These moves give me some hope that the front have woken up and will address needs. No more messing around. Invest in the trenches.
Click to expand...

woke snl GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom