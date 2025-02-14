Dolphins release Kendall Fuller and Durham Smythe

Wright is a physical runnerI thought we would release Fuller post June 1 for more salary cap relief.
Mostert and Smythe being released is no surprise.
We need a more physical RB to complement Achane and Wright and a better blocking TE to replace Smythe/Hill.
I would draft a DB to compete with Smith.I guess Cam Smith is ready to play
Why did we never use him in short yardage? He didn't seem that physical to me.Wright is a physical runner
Thats why I thought he would be a post June 1 cut. We would have then saved $6.8M with only $1.3M in dead money.I don't understand the Fuller release unless his knee injury was more severe than what was originally said. You save what, $3M of cap but still take $5.5M cap hit when the guy is still a good starting QB? Seems odd.
These moves give me some hope that the front have woken up and will address needs. No more messing around. Invest in the trenches.