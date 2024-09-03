 Dolphins Release Offical Depth Chart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Release Offical Depth Chart

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

The QBs lead by Tua...
Proud Of You Yes GIF



The RBs...
Driving Fast And Furious GIF by The Fast Saga


The WRs...
Cat Wow GIF by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance


The D-Line....
Fried Rice Cooking GIF by Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)


The LBs...
Bored Gilligans Island GIF by TV Land Classic


The Secondary...
Stephen Colbert GIF by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert


The Offensive Line....
Sad Jim Carrey GIF




1000012835.jpg
 
I know Eich was least tragic at RG last year (and actually looked decent there at times), but Jeez that scares me.
 
Rick Cartman said:
The one thing I will say is he one season of playing out of his mind away from generational wealth.
Click to expand...
I'm pulling for him, I was hoping to see a Jackson type body transformation before this season, which didn't happen.

Were all pulling for him.
 
From the listed roster, the key is that we are starting 12 guys on offense and 12 on defense.
 
