Dolphins Release Offical Depth Chart

Yea, announced it himself yesterday! It's awesome news and Brewer is playing thank GodHold up…. Phillips is playing? Seems a bit early. If he’s truly healthy, that’s great.
Does it really matter?Wait ...So Smith and conner are listed as h-backs and not straight up TEs? ...ok...
I would not read anything into the depth chart. Achan as RB but lines up at WR 1/3 of the time..you get it. They had to put something down.Nah...just curious to see the mentality as it usually gives insight into how they will be used in the offense
I know Eich was least tragic at RG last year (and actually looked decent there at times), but Jeez that scares me.
I'm pulling for him, I was hoping to see a Jackson type body transformation before this season, which didn't happen.The one thing I will say is he one season of playing out of his mind away from generational wealth.
I'm pulling for him, I was hoping to see a Jackson type body transformation before this season, which didn't happen.
Were all pulling for him.
Bold prediction time.Certainly, Eichenberg playing great can only mean good things for him and the Dolphins.
Yeah I don't understand the NO NAME heading at the top.From the listed roster, the key is that we are starting 12 guys on offense and 12 on defense.