Dolphins remove Terron Armstead from PUP list as pads come on in training camp 2023

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been removed from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, clearing him to return to practice and begin working toward the 2023 regular season. The Dolphins held their fifth day of training camp and put on pads for the first time, with Armstead in attendance but not wearing pads and not taking part in the practice.
https://www.thephinsider.com/2023/7...p-2023-injury-update-terron-armstead-pup-list
