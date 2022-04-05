 Dolphins report for OTAs and Tua Tagovailoa was not the first to arrive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins report for OTAs and Tua Tagovailoa was not the first to arrive

afphinfan

afphinfan

He held the door open for Waddle? Waddle is faster, he should've already been inside ... oh no, is he hurt? :SMDH

Of course until our team starts winning consistently and Tua performs above expectations for 15 years, we will hear this crap. Just one reason I tend to disregard "news" sites.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

As much as I look forward to this season it’s still going to be insufferable because of these media hacks
 
G

gregorygrant83

Says he was the third not the first, Waddle was second. Tua would have be second but he held the door open for Waddle. This s&!t is so meaningless. Hope Tua stays focused on his job and improving his craft and not paying attention to being the second or third guy in the office. Next we'll be seeing stories about not being the last one to leave beause player x, y or z was a few minutes later because he stopped and went to the restroom before leaving.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

The article says, some in the media reported Tua wasn't the first to arrive. I don't usually read the papers. Which outlet reported that? I want to know so that I can make doubly sure I avoid them and their stupidity.
 
pjcab

pjcab

I can’t imagine the hate in people’s hearts that they nit pik so…why can’t they just be happy our team is moving forward and have hope that Tua does well.
 
