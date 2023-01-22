Dolphins request to interview Sean Desai

Desai's Bears defense allowed just 316.7 yards per game last year, which ranked sixth in the NFL, despite lengthy injury absences for key players such as linebackers Khalil Mack
and Danny Trevathan
, as well as defensive lineman Akiem Hicks
, among others. Desai spent five years in the Bears' defensive quality control department, working under one of the game's top defensive minds in former Bears DC Vic Fangio. Desai was hired as the club's safeties coach in 2019.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
