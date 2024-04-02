 Dolphins resign Kendall Lamm | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins resign Kendall Lamm

jimthefin said:
Solid back up as long as that is what he is.

Don't want to see him making multiple starts in Dec-Jan.
That will depend on Armstead's health.

If its a 1 year deal at a reasonable price then its a very good re-signing. Now OT is not as urgent of a need.

With as frequently as Armstead is injured we have to have a good backup LT.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
All for taking an OT high in the draft if they are BPA.
But at least now like you posted it's not a huge must need for 2024 with Armstead and Lamm
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
That is what I am saying. I am subtlety messaging Armstead that it would be nice to see him on the field regularly this season. :sxy:
 
John813 said:
If we draft an OT they are most likely going to have to play OG as a rookie.

I certainly don't want to draft somebody who will be playing OG in round 1. I would rather use a later round draft pick on that position.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Well, if it's for one year, with the thought that 2025 with a full NFL offseason they would compete for Left Tackle I would be ok with that.
Not a fan of drafting a full time guard in round 1 late unless it was guaranteed they were the next Zach Martin/Q. Nelson All Pro for life guard.
 
Lamm was very underrated and under appreciated here most of the season…

Then, as our entire offense and offensive line imploded by end of the year, somehow he drew an unusual amount of scorn… referred to as an average level backup at best by a lot of people.

Dude played starter amount of snaps and was solid. He is what I consider an A level backup. This is the type of depth pieces that make for competitive teams.

Our starting OL is definitely weaker than last season as of right now but I would argue our OL depth behind them is already stronger. We are one RG away from
looking “about” as talented as last season with definitely better in terms of long term durability.

Great signing.
 
