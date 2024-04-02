Dolphins resign Kendall Lamm

Lamm was very underrated and under appreciated here most of the season…
Then, as our entire offense and offensive line imploded by end of the year, somehow he drew an unusual amount of scorn… referred to as an average level backup at best by a lot of people.
Dude played starter amount of snaps and was solid. He is what I consider an A level backup. This is the type of depth pieces that make for competitive teams.
Our starting OL is definitely weaker than last season as of right now but I would argue our OL depth behind them is already stronger. We are one RG away from
looking “about” as talented as last season with definitely better in terms of long term durability.
Great signing.