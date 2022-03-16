 Dolphins resign LB Sam Eguavoen to a one-year deal worth $2 mil | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins resign LB Sam Eguavoen to a one-year deal worth $2 mil

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
12,941
Reaction score
21,319
Location
New Jersey
Happy Daniel Bryan GIF by WWE
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,150
Reaction score
6,207
Location
Miami
This guy shined in pre-season last year. Maybe he will shine more without Flores.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Taken down in MM by RichmondWebb
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
15,759
Reaction score
35,331
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
BennySwella said:
This guy shined in pre-season last year. Maybe he will shine more without Flores.
Seems like he has been hampered by some injuries over the last two seasons. I think that has held him back from reaching his potential.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
595
Reaction score
389
depth....
His recovered fumble at end of patsies game to end of year didnt bother me......
 
