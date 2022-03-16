Dolphins resign LB Sam Eguavoen to a one-year deal worth $2 mil

Mike McDaniel
Signing a lot of guys you forgot were on the team last year.chump change. Bringing back all of our depth guys..
I do hope we trim the roster fat tmrw as well....
Seems like he has been hampered by some injuries over the last two seasons. I think that has held him back from reaching his potential.This guy shined in pre-season last year. Maybe he will shine more without Flores.
He did score Miami’s last TD of last season.This guy shined in pre-season last year. Maybe he will shine more without Flores.