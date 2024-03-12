Dolphins Restructure Sieler/Smythe/Ingold/Ramsey clear $28 Million

DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Restructure Sieler, Smythe, and Ingold Clear $28 Million - Miami Dolphins
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that aside from restricting Jalen Ramsey’s contract, which cleared $19.9 million, they also restructured the contracts of Zach Sieler, Alec Ingold, and Durham Smythe and in total, cleared $28.78 million, and the Dolphins are now cap compliant and under...
dolphinstalk.com