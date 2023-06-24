Dolphins Roster Is Painted into a Corner for 2024

Miami Dolphins 2024 Salary Cap A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2024 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.

The above link shows that we are $47 M in the red for next year. No need for panic. We will cut and restructure, etc to resolve that and still be able to pay for our draft.However, we then have to sort out which FA's we can afford to keep, which will be no easy task for players we need. In addition, no way we are playing free agency next year and if we have a serious injury we will have to suck it up and deal with it on our own.It is a tuff spot to "potentially" be in but I would change nothing on what the team is attempting to do. Going All In is a good thing for our team and all the long suffering Phinatics. All we can do is to hope for the best and back our team.