Dolphins Roster Is Painted into a Corner for 2024

www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2024 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2024 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
The above link shows that we are $47 M in the red for next year. No need for panic. We will cut and restructure, etc to resolve that and still be able to pay for our draft.
However, we then have to sort out which FA's we can afford to keep, which will be no easy task for players we need. In addition, no way we are playing free agency next year and if we have a serious injury we will have to suck it up and deal with it on our own.

It is a tuff spot to "potentially" be in but I would change nothing on what the team is attempting to do. Going All In is a good thing for our team and all the long suffering Phinatics. All we can do is to hope for the best and back our team.
 
Ogbah is gone. Baker is probably going with him. Wilson, Sanders, Crossen... will all be jettisoned. Mostert and Wilson may also go.

We can get clean, but there will be more turnover than most coaches want in a calendar year.
 
Let’s get through the 2023 season before we start worrying about how they are going to fix their cap problem going forward. They have people they pay a lot of money to figure out how to deal with the cap and I trust those individuals to do their job properly.
 
