Dolphins RT for 2022-23

I was hoping for a RT first and foremost in Free Agency and was scared to h.... it would be JD again. Thankfully it will not be but there is no obvious starter.



Cast your vote and your reason and maybe tell us why you would not pick another.



I Vote for AJ as he was very young coming out of the draft and has the size and will get the coaching needed to win the job. I hated watching him last season but just feel that he will make great leaps in year 3.



Not Robert Jones. So many say watch him in that NE game last year. He was good but so was the line in general the last few games. Who was even lined up against him? He was a backup all season for many reasons and will likely be fighting for a roster spot.