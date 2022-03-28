 Dolphins RT for 2022-23 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins RT for 2022-23

Who will be the Dolphins RT in 2022-23

  • Liam Eichenberg

    Votes: 5 23.8%

  • Austin Jackson

    Votes: 9 42.9%

  • Robert Jones

    Votes: 2 9.5%

  • Greg Little

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Robert Hunt

    Votes: 3 14.3%

  • Larnel Coleman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not yet on roster

    Votes: 2 9.5%
  • Total voters
    21
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
2,406
Reaction score
7,706
Location
Fort St. John, BC
I was hoping for a RT first and foremost in Free Agency and was scared to h.... it would be JD again. Thankfully it will not be but there is no obvious starter.

Cast your vote and your reason and maybe tell us why you would not pick another.

I Vote for AJ as he was very young coming out of the draft and has the size and will get the coaching needed to win the job. I hated watching him last season but just feel that he will make great leaps in year 3.

Not Robert Jones. So many say watch him in that NE game last year. He was good but so was the line in general the last few games. Who was even lined up against him? He was a backup all season for many reasons and will likely be fighting for a roster spot.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,019
Reaction score
2,535
Location
SO CAL
Eich will absolutely start at RT, and Robert Jones will be his backup.
The only adjustment I could see outside that is Hunt being pushed outside and Eich at RG.
Jackson will not be a Dolphin much longer UNLESS he has a massive improvement under McDaniel.
 
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
408
Reaction score
170
LT Armstead - Jackson
LG Williams - Kindley
C Tretter - Dieter
RG Eich - Jones
RT Hunt - Coleman/Rookie
 
Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
7,201
Reaction score
4,485
Location
Coral Gables, FL
Don’t like any of those options honestly. And I’m definitely opposed to moving Hunt from his natural position.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,766
Reaction score
7,970
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
I selected Jackson. As usual, I hope the guys currently on the team can cut it, so other areas can be improved.

Didn't Micky D state he wanted to try Jackson at RT?
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
1,966
Reaction score
901
Location
Tennessee
Feels like I should think Eich, but leaning Jackson with his athletic ability and better coaching and scheme. Could finally be his year where potential comes to fruition. Think Hunt is RG, but could end up RT if Eich and Jackson flop. .
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
16,164
Reaction score
36,467
Age
57
Location
My own little world
I voted AJ, but without any strong conviction, other than that might be the best long term outcome were he to lock that side down for the foreseeable future. He is the most athletic of the bunch if he can get his footwork, and hands technique straitened out.

I really think anything is just a guess, akin to a roll of the dice. I truly believe the coaching was so bad last year that nothing tangible can be gleaned about any of them except Hunt, who IMO would be the worst case scenario fall back plan. Not that I don't think he could be solid there, but his ceiling is higher at guard, particularly in a wide zone/RPO setting.

Who knows, maybe Coleman comes into camp and establishes himself as the guy to beat.

In any case, there are a couple question marks that the new staff will have to figure out.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,092
Reaction score
16,399
That is a good question. I think likely Eichenberg for 2022 and beyond if he does well.
 
