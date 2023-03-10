 Dolphins Salary Cap Reality Check | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Salary Cap Reality Check

So Be

www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2023 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com www.spotrac.com

The above link gives you more cap info than you want to know. You can see this year, next year, 3 years from now, 5 years ago and all player contract details (including restructures) by clicking on a players name.

As of now, we have just under $30 M in cap space and next year are in the hole by $12 M. Armstead takes $9M this year but goes to $20 M next year. Hill takes $12 M this year but gets $31 M next year.

Before thinking of a shopping spree consider that we only have 37 players under contract and need 16 more for a NFL roster. Going cheapest will still cost around a Mil each on average and half our cap is gone. Our draft will cost under a half Mil net with the 16 player practice squad costing more.

Then we have to deal with players we wish to keep like Wilkins, Hunt, etc. Let's not forget QB where Tua would need almost $30 M with signing the option.

Miami has drained the obvious sources for cap space restructures and there is still much to do.

Just me but I would hold up a bit on that spending spree.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Agreed.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Chris Kouffman

@ckparrot


Dolphins rank #8 for lowest amount of “dead money” at only $3.0 million, according to Over the Cap. They also (currently) rank #8 in “effective cap space” (which accounts for need have 51 players on roster and rookie contracts). Jumps to #3 once the Byron Jones savings kick in.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

I do not expect a spending spree but for reasons different from the cap situation. If we keep ourselves under control we'll have at least a couple comp picks next year. I do not think Grier wants to lose those. If anything we'll be active with players that have been cut, not Unrestricted FAs.
 
Demp444

I get what you are saying, but that 12 million in the hole next year includes Byron Jones at $18m, Austin Jackson at $14m, and Noah at $11m... those are not going to happen.. Jones obviously isn't going to happen since he is already cut. I hear the need to be careful, but we are not in near that bad of shape.
 
Marino2.0

This is not a reality check. It is largely inaccurate.

For starters, we have 43 players under contract, and only 51 count against the cap. We will also have at least three Day Two picks. Meaning after we cut Byron Jones, we will have 6 unfilled salary slots for cap purposes.

Also, as of now, and based on a handful of obvious moves (e.g., cutting Ogbah and Ced Wilson and Byron Jones, among others), we would have over $60 million in cap room next year assuming we pick up Tua’s fifth year option. If we don’t, we’ll have over $80 million in cap room next year. Those numbers will change a ton as we go on this offseason’s shopping and extension spree, though.
 
So Be

Click on 2024 to see.
 
Marino2.0

Think you will get your wish this off-season. Hard to imagine him making the roster given he sucks in any scheme, but is even less suited to Fangio’s scheme than he was to Boyer’s.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

I hope so. Im just tired of that project already
 
steviey01

It'll be interesting...the Fang will probably rule on this issue fairly soon and since he's under contract and might not be very tradeable - I'm glad that Vic has an open mind and a clean slate...you just might see Iggy improve by leaps and bounds.
 
So Be

WOW!!! If you look at the link's roster I was kind in not including the bottom six who have no shot is hell of being the final 51.

I have no clue where you get unfilled spots as no player counts until under contract.

You really need to study the link for accurate info.
 
I did go to 2024, and they still have Jones and his almost $19m cap hit listed. Same with Jackson at $14m and Noah at $11m.. those hits on Jackson and Noah are assuming we pick up their 5th year option which isn’t happening. So you take those 3 out of the 2024 cap and we aren’t $12m in the negative anymore. These numbers will drastically change with extensions and what we do this off-season, but that initial $12m in the hole that is currently showing isn’t a correct number. I completely agree that a spending spree isn’t overly wise and I wouldn’t expect it.
 
