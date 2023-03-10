Dolphins Salary Cap Reality Check

Miami Dolphins 2023 Salary Cap A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.

The above link gives you more cap info than you want to know. You can see this year, next year, 3 years from now, 5 years ago and all player contract details (including restructures) by clicking on a players name.As of now, we have just under $30 M in cap space and next year are in the hole by $12 M. Armstead takes $9M this year but goes to $20 M next year. Hill takes $12 M this year but gets $31 M next year.Before thinking of a shopping spree consider that we only have 37 players under contract and need 16 more for a NFL roster. Going cheapest will still cost around a Mil each on average and half our cap is gone. Our draft will cost under a half Mil net with the 16 player practice squad costing more.Then we have to deal with players we wish to keep like Wilkins, Hunt, etc. Let's not forget QB where Tua would need almost $30 M with signing the option.Miami has drained the obvious sources for cap space restructures and there is still much to do.Just me but I would hold up a bit on that spending spree.