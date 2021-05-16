 Dolphins salivating at the speed Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller will bring. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins salivating at the speed Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller will bring.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,769
Reaction score
13,444
Location
Bahamas
Me too.

"If you've got guys who can run on the perimeter, if you load the box, there's more opportunity for one-on-one matchups and opportunities downfield. Defenses have to make that decision when you have those types of players on the field," Flores said. "If you don't load the box and you play for those big plays, then there's less people in the box and less people to block, and I think it really becomes kind of a numbers/math game."

"When you have guys on the perimeter and guys who demand some attention -- that kind of attention -- then there could be more space. ... It's a chess game and obviously the run game and how you attack the run game, that's part of it."
Click to expand...

www.espn.com

Dolphins salivating at the speed Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller will bring

Will Miami have the fastest starting receiver duo in the NFL in 2021? Coach Brian Flores is banking on the rookie and free-agent signee to break out.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,279
Reaction score
5,107
Location
Jersey
Expecting Gesicki to have a great year. With those two on the outside there should be a lot of room over the middle for him to do damage.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,477
Reaction score
841
The Dolphins aren’t the only ones! I can’t wait to see what our new offense weapons will bring. Our year should be exciting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom