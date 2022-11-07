Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging

Halfway through the season the AFC East is the best division in football, which means the Miami Dolphins’ season-ending schedule appears much tougher than originally projected. It’s the only division in which every team has a winning record.



Buffalo leads the division at 6-2, followed by the New York Jets and Dolphins at 6-3, and then New England at 5-4.



The Dolphins end the season at Buffalo (Dec. 18), vs. Green Bay (Dec. 25), at New England (Jan. 1) and vs. the Jets (Jan. 8).



By the way, every team in the division has a winning road record. The Jets are 4-0, and the three others are each 3-2. In other words, there are no cheap victories in this division.