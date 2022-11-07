 Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging

Halfway through the season the AFC East is the best division in football, which means the Miami Dolphins’ season-ending schedule appears much tougher than originally projected. It’s the only division in which every team has a winning record.

Buffalo leads the division at 6-2, followed by the New York Jets and Dolphins at 6-3, and then New England at 5-4.

The Dolphins end the season at Buffalo (Dec. 18), vs. Green Bay (Dec. 25), at New England (Jan. 1) and vs. the Jets (Jan. 8).

By the way, every team in the division has a winning road record. The Jets are 4-0, and the three others are each 3-2. In other words, there are no cheap victories in this division.
www.sun-sentinel.com

Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging

The Miami Dolphins' schedule for the second half of the season appears a bit tougher now that the AFC East is the best division in the NFL.
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com

Jets definitely arrived sooner rather than later. New England hasn’t beaten anyone special yet. Still not buying them. Miami gotta get to 8-3 beating Cleveland and Houston here soon. Can’t afford a slip up.
 
Really really have to take care of business with Cleveland and Houston. Two home games against lower-tier QBs with a bye week in between...no excuses here. The tough stretch begins after that with 3 straight road games against potentially very good teams.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I agree. The next two games are must wins. They need to be at 8-3 going into their last six games and then try and go 3-3 during that stretch to finish at 11-6 and see what happens. I'm pretty sure 11-6 would get them in the playoffs but probably not win the division.
 
That's what I was thinking. Get to 8 wins and then go no worse than 3-3 over the last 6. I actually think they should win 4 of the last 6 with the other two games being more of a toss-up. But with 11 wins they should be in and I like Miami's odds against any team in the NFL.
 
