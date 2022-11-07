Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 27,768
- Reaction score
- 27,094
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Halfway through the season the AFC East is the best division in football, which means the Miami Dolphins’ season-ending schedule appears much tougher than originally projected. It’s the only division in which every team has a winning record.
Buffalo leads the division at 6-2, followed by the New York Jets and Dolphins at 6-3, and then New England at 5-4.
The Dolphins end the season at Buffalo (Dec. 18), vs. Green Bay (Dec. 25), at New England (Jan. 1) and vs. the Jets (Jan. 8).
By the way, every team in the division has a winning road record. The Jets are 4-0, and the three others are each 3-2. In other words, there are no cheap victories in this division.
Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging
The Miami Dolphins' schedule for the second half of the season appears a bit tougher now that the AFC East is the best division in the NFL.
www.sun-sentinel.com
Jets definitely arrived sooner rather than later. New England hasn’t beaten anyone special yet. Still not buying them. Miami gotta get to 8-3 beating Cleveland and Houston here soon. Can’t afford a slip up.