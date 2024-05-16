 Dolphins Schedule in 2024 Affected by Taylor Swift | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Schedule in 2024 Affected by Taylor Swift

Swift is set to have concerts at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, three days in a row from Friday Oct. 18 through Sunday Oct. 20. She will then travel to New Orleans for three consecutive days of shows at the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' home field, from Friday Oct. 25 through Sunday Oct. 27. The final leg of her U.S. return wraps up at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, from Friday Nov. 1 through Sunday Nov. 3.

The NFL made sure to send Miami north to Indianapolis to play the Colts in Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 20), New Orleans out west to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 27) and Indianapolis northwest to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 3).

Read more:

www.cbssports.com

Why NFL took Taylor Swift into consideration when making 2024 schedule

NFL VP of broadcast planning reveals the league had to account for Swift's tour dates when assigning game locations
