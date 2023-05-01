 Dolphins Schedule Release (May 11, 2023) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Schedule Release (May 11, 2023)

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Gives us 10 days to discuss Miami's schedule.

What is everyone predicting for Miami's schedule this season?

How many prime time games?

How many 4pm start games?

Where will the bye week be?

Look at the quality QBs miami will probably have to face:

Rodgers (2)
Allen (2)
Wilson (yeah he was bad last year, but Denver has revamped)
Mahomes
Herbert
Prescott (he's average but he has weapons)
Hurts
Jackson

We'll see how Bryce Young turns out, wonder if Miami will get him early or late in the season. Who knows what Tennessee is doing at QB.
 
3 Prime Time games (2 on TNF) and a Week 5 BYE. All of the North East opponents will be played on the road in late November and December, as well.

We're finally a contender, so I'm sure the NFL will royally f**k us somehow....
 
All I know is they will play Buffalo, New England and the Jets on the road post-November.
 
bward6460 said:
3 Prime Time games (2 on TNF) and a Week 5 BYE. All of the North East opponents will be played on the road in late November and December, as well.

We're finally a contender, so I'm sure the NFL will royally f**k us somehow....
Oh I’m sure. Maybe 3 straight road games with one of them on Thursday night
 
I wouldn't mind seeing Miami open the season vs KC ... provided Collinsworthless has a really, phenomenally bad case of laryngitis.
 
utahphinsfan said:
I wouldn't mind seeing Miami open the season vs KC ... provided Collinsworthless has a really, phenomenally bad case of laryngitis.
Nfl has some good options of opening with Cincinnati, Buffalo, Miami or Philadelphia in KAnsas City to start the city
 
