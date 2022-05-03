 Dolphins schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins schedule

I have heard that they might open the season at the Jets.
One thing that I never understand is the NFL ever scheduling the Fins at home after the pathetic Canes play there on Saturday.
The field is never right and its just stupid.
 
Your "pathetic" Canes - Five championships

Your Miami Dolphins - two championships

Spare me your opinions of who's pathetic, M-Kay?????
 
I think 9 win this yr w new coach..probably wildcard.. anything below 9 win terrible for Ross and Grier...
 
With Miami installing a new offense, and with all the changes in personnel, I would hope the easier part of the schedule is early. Although, I know the team has no control over that.
 
