Dolphins scouts at the senior bowl

Let’s all hope they actually bring in some linemen after watching them up close and personal again instead of ignoring that part of the offense like Flo did last year after fricken coaching them…….
I hope they get both vets and rookies. Never can have too many good linemen.I personally hope we don’t draft any OL. I’d rather add some experienced vets in FA
Totally agree. How many inexperienced Lineman do we need? We need some veterans.I personally hope we don’t draft any OL. I’d rather add some experienced vets in FA
A C and both OTs. Let Jackson and Eichenberg compete at LG, and hope that the experience around them helps them improveTotally agree. How many inexperienced Lineman do we need? We need some veterans.
Speaking of, how did that one guy do this year that was destroying people at the senior bowl last year. He was from some obscure college in Wisconsin I believe.Let’s all hope they actually bring in some linemen after watching them up close and personal again instead of ignoring that part of the offense like Flo did last year after fricken coaching them…….
I’m pretty sure some of those scouts had high grades for a lot of those linemen last year but Flo overruled all of them and went defense.The same scouts that drafted the great line we currently have? Yay…..
I know alot of the ones that were being mentioned to come here have been playing really well this past year.Speaking of, how did that one guy do this year that was destroying people at the senior bowl last year. He was from some obscure college in Wisconsin I believe.