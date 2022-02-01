 Dolphins scouts at the senior bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins scouts at the senior bowl

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Let’s all hope they actually bring in some linemen after watching them up close and personal again instead of ignoring that part of the offense like Flo did last year after fricken coaching them…….
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Can't overstate the bolded
 
superphin

superphin

We shouldn't be spending more than a 4th on a lineman. How many times is Chris Grier going to be allowed to draft a lineman in the 1st or 2nd round? Whats the definition of insanity again?
 
D

Demp444

The same scouts that drafted the great line we currently have? Yay…..
 
qmar

qmar

Speaking of, how did that one guy do this year that was destroying people at the senior bowl last year. He was from some obscure college in Wisconsin I believe.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

I’m pretty sure some of those scouts had high grades for a lot of those linemen last year but Flo overruled all of them and went defense.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

I know alot of the ones that were being mentioned to come here have been playing really well this past year.
 
