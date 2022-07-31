Dolphins season tickets expected to be completely sold out by next week.

mrbunglez
Surprised this never happened in the Marino Era.
The Dolphins expect to be completely sold out of season ticket memberships as early as next week. At that point the club would start a waitlist for 2023, which has never happened in team history.
