 Dolphins season tickets expected to be completely sold out by next week. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins season tickets expected to be completely sold out by next week.

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,195
Reaction score
20,449
Location
West Palm Beach
Surprised this never happened in the Marino Era.

The Dolphins expect to be completely sold out of season ticket memberships as early as next week. At that point the club would start a waitlist for 2023, which has never happened in team history.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
7,115
Reaction score
6,926
That’s awesome news, now let’s not sell them to the opponent as to protect our home field advantage, that is if everyone really wants to win a Super Bowl.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom