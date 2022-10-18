DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Self-Inflicted Mistakes On Offense Costs Them A Chance To Win - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday was a game they flat-out gave away. The Dolphins dominated every statistic in the game but the scoreboard. This game was like the game the Dolphins stole from the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago, in which they dominated but made...
