Dolphins Sensible To Hold Off On Breida Contract Talks

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,654
Reaction score
7,977
Location
Marco Island
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins sensible to delay Matt Breida contract talks

Not extending running back Matt Breida now is a smart Miami Dolphins move. The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Matt Breida in a trade this offseason, ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

I agree with this story. Sure, you don't want him to outperform himself into FA but let's at least get through camp and maybe two regular season games before signing him o a contract.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,677
Reaction score
6,594
Location
Miami, FL
I believe they are doing the right thing. Let him play the season, if you want him, see what kind of money he wants.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,654
Reaction score
7,977
Location
Marco Island
Finfan83nj said:
I believe they are doing the right thing. Let him play the season, if you want him, see what kind of money he wants.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I wouldn't;t let him play the full season if he's playing good. Lock him up in late Sep or October. Or if he's just murderizing it in camp.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom