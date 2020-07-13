Dolphins Sensible To Hold Off On Breida Contract Talks

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 3,654
- Reaction score
- 7,977
- Location
- Marco Island
Miami Dolphins sensible to delay Matt Breida contract talks
Not extending running back Matt Breida now is a smart Miami Dolphins move. The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Matt Breida in a trade this offseason, ...
phinphanatic.com
I agree with this story. Sure, you don't want him to outperform himself into FA but let's at least get through camp and maybe two regular season games before signing him o a contract.