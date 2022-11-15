 Dolphins shady home-field advantage makes opponents hot | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins shady home-field advantage makes opponents hot

Z

zullo1

Isn't amazing how this was never an issue when the Dolphins sucked! Now that they are the toast of the league they are all crying. I have one thing to say about this: Fark 'em!
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

zullo1 said:
Isn't amazing how this was never an issue when the Dolphins sucked! Now that they are the toast of the league they are all crying. I have one thing to say about this: Fark 'em!
Bills fans keep saying a player is going to have a stroke in Miami. Guess Tampa and Jacksonville are cheating at home too.
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Uh....its football...like when you must go to Lambeau field and play on the 'frozen tundra' in snow ...you deal with the elements...
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Dolph N.Fan said:
Bills fans keep saying a player is going to have a stroke in Miami. Guess Tampa and Jacksonville are cheating at home too.
Those idiots never gave a shit when in the early 90s we had to deal with snow and hell up in the playoffs in buffalo....and not just us ...regular season opponents too which helped them go to 4 SBs...
 
G

GRYPHONK

Sour grapes.

They have every opportunity to bring additional supplies to counter it.

The heat in Miami isn't actually a new development.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

comedy central GIF by Workaholics


I love Cupcakes!!! ❤️
 
NBP81

NBP81

If we're being honest, the sun should lose picks over this...
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Dolph N.Fan said:
Bills fans keep saying a player is going to have a stroke in Miami. Guess Tampa and Jacksonville are cheating at home too.
I went to the Dolphins vs Tampa game last year and sat on the Dolphins side….big mistake! The visitors side at Raymond James is directly in the sun lol
 
