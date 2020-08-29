Dolphins shopping former starting linebacker Raekwon McMillan

Finfan83nj said:
Because he’s only a run situational LB, in his contract year. I get it, even though I like the guy. Flores wants a do it all kind of LB in his system.
Yeah I get it too, just not a huge fan of the move. I know McMillan is limited, but stopping the run is still valuable.

I wouldnt want to trade a former 2nd round pick for chump change though.... however.... that leaves the door for Micah Parsons, come on down
 
Just call me an insider lol

top 50 pick we are gonna sell low on. I’m thinking someone bites for a 5th
 
Nublar7 said:
hmm, I am not sure i understand moving him
I like Raekwon. However, for a highly drafted guy he is an underutilized 2 down run stopping middle linebacker in the Brian Flores Defense. I think he is now in his contract year and the GM and Head Coach have concluded that they are not prepared to offer him a second contract and so with the addition of Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill in free agency, the thinking is that we have his linebacker position covered the new guys joining Jerome Baker - who better fit the Defensive scheme, so maybe we get what we can, now. This is an example of the GM and Head Coach recognizing many months ago in free agency that a McMillan redundancy was likely. From all accounts, Raekwon is a super high character guy and extremely popular with his teammates. However, he's just not a good fit with Defensive system that arrived 2 years after he was drafted. BTW - Don't be surprised if he succeeds elsewhere. He's still a talented young (only 24 years old) middle linebacker.
 
I know a certain poster here(not gonna mention his name) that's going to go insane about this.....lol
 
There goes off ball lb depth.

I’m just gonna say I’m not a fan of this move. Off ball lb is a big deal. If you don’t have it it shows up real ugly on tape.

but the kid never had the range to be drafted top 50 to begin with and I tried to tell folks that. Cunningham for the Texans got drafted after and while he’s not a world beater he’s a every down lb for them. Provides more draft pick value
 
I wonder what we got for him. I imagine nothing higher than a 4th round pick?
 
Didn't really make plays, & can't flip his hips to save his life. Simply an overdrafted player by at least a round.
 
