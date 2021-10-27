Dolphins should trade for La'El Collins

Mr. Day said: I wish he would have signed with the Dolphins at the beginning of his career. I still am pissed that Jerry Jones snatched him right from underneath the Dolphins. If I remember correctly, Jarvis Landry was trying to recruit him to join the Dolphins. Speaking of Landry, I wish the Dolphins would have just paid that man. They gave far more money to less deserving players over the years. Click to expand...

Right. Gase was just such a bad coach. Landry and Ajayi played hard for him, but he apparently couldn't handle their personality types.Watching Tannehill with Ajayi in 2016, you'd think Gase would have realized that he had the makings of an elite running game. Drake was on that team as well. Not all on Gase, but man wouldn't you just look for some solid linemen in free agency and the draft?Water under the bridge, but since you bought it up...