Dolphins should trade for La'El Collins

Cowboys line in his absence has played well. He returns from suspension and would be perfect RT for us blocking Tua blindside.
Right. Gase was just such a bad coach. Landry and Ajayi played hard for him, but he apparently couldn't handle their personality types.I wish he would have signed with the Dolphins at the beginning of his career. I still am pissed that Jerry Jones snatched him right from underneath the Dolphins. If I remember correctly, Jarvis Landry was trying to recruit him to join the Dolphins. Speaking of Landry, I wish the Dolphins would have just paid that man. They gave far more money to less deserving players over the years.
