Dolphins sign 5 year deal with Terron Armstead

Marino2.0 said: So what does our 2022 OL look like? So many options. I have a hard time believing we’re slotting in Deiter over Austin Jackson or Eichenberg.



I’d go:



LT - Armstead

LG - Jackson

C - Eichenberg

RG - Williams

RT - Hunt

I’ve been on the same page with you on Eich. His short arms and body type might fit better over there. He’s not the long levered guy with range you like at tackle.