 Dolphins sign 5 year deal with Terron Armstead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign 5 year deal with Terron Armstead

So what does our 2022 OL look like? So many options. I have a hard time believing we’re slotting in Deiter over Austin Jackson or Eichenberg.

I’d go:

LT - Armstead
LG - Jackson
C - Eichenberg
RG - Williams
RT - Hunt
 
I’ve been on the same page with you on Eich. His short arms and body type might fit better over there. He’s not the long levered guy with range you like at tackle.
 
