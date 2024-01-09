 Dolphins sign Bruce Irvin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign Bruce Irvin

Ren said:
Good depth. They are desperately needed, even if it's to give our current guys a breather.
Click to expand...
What current guys?

If by "current guys" you mean Ogbah, yeah. Hard for him to play every snap on both sides.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom